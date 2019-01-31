202
Home » Washington, DC News » Video of suspect in…

Video of suspect in Comet Ping-Pong fire released

By Rick Massimo January 31, 2019 2:21 pm 01/31/2019 02:21pm
14 Shares

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Fire Department has released video footage of the man they said started a fire inside Comet Ping-Pong last week.

The videos show the man trying to destroy the surveillance equipment while a fire burns in the background a little after 9 p.m. on Jan. 23. D.C. Fire and EMS said that a “minimal” amount of damage was caused, and that restaurant workers put out the fire before firefighters got there.

Related Stories

The man is described as white, in his late 20s, with blond hair, a mustache and a beard.

If you have any information, the police ask that you call the Arson-Explosives Task Force at 1-888-ATF-FIRE (1-888-283-3473).

It’s the second time in recent years that the restaurant has come under attack. A North Carolina man entered Comet on Dec. 4, 2016, with an assault rifle and fired a shot into a cabinet. He was convinced of a bogus conspiracy theory that the restaurant was harboring child sex slaves.

The man, Edgar Maddison Welch, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of interstate transportation of a firearm and ammunition as well as a D.C. charge of assault with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to four years in federal prison in June 2017.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
arson comet ping pong crime Local News rick massimo Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

25-plus recipes for the Super Bowl

Football is only part of the big game's allure. Where there's food, there's fun. Check out these Super Bowl Sunday recipes.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500