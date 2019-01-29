202
Home » Washington, DC News » National Zoo reopens, welcoming…

National Zoo reopens, welcoming newborn chicks and otter pups

By Melissa Howell January 29, 2019 12:31 pm 01/29/2019 12:31pm
4 Shares

WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian National Zoo has reopened after the federal government shutdown, and William Lewis and his mom, who came all the way from South Carolina, were one of the first in line.

“I’ve been to almost all the zoos and this is my favorite one I’ve been to ’cause they have the pandas,” Lewis said. Just barely tall enough to peer over the rails, he said he’s most excited about visiting with Bei Bei the panda. Then he would like to head off to see the tigers. It’s a visit he and his mom said they couldn’t pass up before their flight home.

Charlene Rubik came to the zoo for the first time, visiting from Canada. “This is the first day that we really get to enjoy the sites that are just opening,” said Rubik. Her first stop was also the panda exhibit, a big hit with guests and those who have been waiting for the panda cam to come back online for weeks.

Brandie Smith, the zoo’s associate director of animal care sciences, said there were some additions to the family during the shutdown. “We had a Kiwi chick that was born. and we had three North American river otter pups and a lesser kudu born.”

Smith said some of the animals made it clear they missed having visitors during the shutdown. “Especially our elephants and great apes; when we would walk through the houses, they would
definitely show more interest.”

Smith said the main focus was keeping staff morale up, and thanked the community for their support.

Steve Monfort, the National Zoo’s director, also acknowledged the roughly 190 staff members who helped keep operations running. “It was really the animal care staff that did the heroic work of just coming to work everyday under pretty trying circumstances and doing their jobs.”

More good news: The panda cam is back online!

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News Melissa Howell national zoo panda cam shutdown Washington, DC News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
See Super Bowl LIII commercials early
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
25-plus recipes for the Super Bowl
Today in History: Jan. 31
Puppy Bowl XV: See the starters
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 27-Feb. 2
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549
First winter storm of 2019
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Remembering Penny Marshall
Life of George HW Bush
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods