Man found dead near…

Man found dead near Federal Trade Commission building

By Dan Friedell January 23, 2019 12:55 pm 01/23/2019 12:55pm
WASHINGTON — A man died at 6th Street and Constitution Avenue in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday morning.

The D.C. police said they got a call about an unconscious man at that location, outside the Federal Trade Commission building and near the National Mall, at about 8:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they said, the man was dead.

Police are still investigating what happened.

Topics:
federal trade commission Local News Washington, DC News
