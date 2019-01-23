Man found dead near Federal Trade Commission building

The D.C. police said they got a call about an unconscious man outside the Federal Trade Commission building. When they arrived at the scene, the man was dead.

WASHINGTON — A man died at 6th Street and Constitution Avenue in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday morning.

The D.C. police said they got a call about an unconscious man at that location, outside the Federal Trade Commission building and near the National Mall, at about 8:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they said, the man was dead.

Police are still investigating what happened.

The map below shows where the man was found.

