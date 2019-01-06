Man dead after NW DC shooting

D.C. police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning in the Truxton Circle neighborhood of Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON — D.C. police are investigating a Northwest shooting that left a man dead early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the unit block of O Street in the Truxton Circle neighborhood for the sound of gunshots shortly before 3 a.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and EMS transported the man to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The man has not yet been identified.

