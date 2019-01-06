202.5
Man dead after NW DC shooting

By Jennifer Ortiz January 6, 2019 8:17 pm 01/06/2019 08:17pm
WASHINGTON — D.C. police are investigating a Northwest shooting that left a man dead early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the unit block of O Street in the Truxton Circle neighborhood for the sound of gunshots shortly before 3 a.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and EMS transported the man to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The man has not yet been identified.

Below is a map of the area.

