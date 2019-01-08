Legalized sports gambling is no longer on the fast track in DC

The D.C. Council has decided not to move the measure forward as an emergency. Instead, it will proceed as standard legislation that will require a public hearing.

WASHINGTON — A move to fast-track legal sports betting in D.C. has hit a snag.

The D.C. Council has decided not to move the measure forward as an emergency. Instead, it will proceed as standard legislation that will require a public hearing.

The hearing will allow people an opportunity to say whether they think the D.C. Lottery should be the sole vendor for legal sports gambling in the District.

There’s no word yet on when to expect the public hearing. But having to wait for it means legal sports gaming in D.C. will not happen by summer, as was initially expected.

