DC police seek help finding stolen puppies

WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for the public’s help in finding two pit bull puppies and the man who they say stole them.

The police said in a statement Monday that a woman was walking her two puppies Sunday at around noon on Southern Avenue in Southeast D.C., on the Maryland line, when a man walked up to her, showed her a handgun and demanded the dogs. He left with the puppies and headed toward Heath Street, in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

The man is considered armed and dangerous and is described as black, 20–30 years old and about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a dark complexion, skinny build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, black knit cap and black sweatpants.

The puppies are tan and about 2 months old. One has a black collar; the other, a blue collar.

If you know anything more about the incident, D.C. police ask you to call 202-727-9099 or text your tip to 50411. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

