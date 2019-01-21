202
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police seek help…

DC police seek help finding stolen puppies

By Rick Massimo January 21, 2019 1:46 pm 01/21/2019 01:46pm
33 Shares

WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for the public’s help in finding two pit bull puppies and the man who they say stole them.

The puppies that were stolen on Southern Avenue in Southeast D.C. Sunday. (Courtesy Metropolitan Police Department)

The police said in a statement Monday that a woman was walking her two puppies Sunday at around noon on Southern Avenue in Southeast D.C., on the Maryland line, when a man walked up to her, showed her a handgun and demanded the dogs. He left with the puppies and headed toward Heath Street, in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

The man is considered armed and dangerous and is described as black, 20–30 years old and about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a dark complexion, skinny build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, black knit cap and black sweatpants.

The puppies are tan and about 2 months old. One has a black collar; the other, a blue collar.

If you know anything more about the incident, D.C. police ask you to call 202-727-9099 or text your tip to 50411. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Local News Prince George's County, MD News rick massimo stolen puppies Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘Black Panther’ wins top prize at SAG Awards

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards declared "Wakanda forever." See photos from the night.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500