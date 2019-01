D.C. firefighters put out a fire at medical marijuana facility on Saturday.

A medical marijuana facility filled with smoke from a fire on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)

It happened on the 1800 block of Fenwick Street NE. The fire was contained to one room on the first floor of a two-story building. One firefighter had a minor injury and was taken to the hospital.

D.C. Fire and EMS are investigating the cause of the fire.

Below is the area where it happened.