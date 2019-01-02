202.5
2 dead after early morning shooting in Southwest DC

By Zeke Hartner January 13, 2019 11:32 am 01/13/2019 11:32am
WASHINGTON — Two people are dead after an early morning shooting in Southwest D.C. on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on Forrester Street in the Bellevue neighborhood.

According to D.C. Police, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and woman on the street suffering from serious injuries.

They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A few minutes later, two armed men committed a carjacking, stealing an Audi near the scene of the shooting. Whether the two involved in that crime were involved in the shooting remains under investigation.

