WATCH: DC porch pirate dances as if no one’s watching, then steals packages

By Lisa Weiner December 12, 2018 2:58 pm 12/12/2018 02:58pm
WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a man who was captured on surveillance tape showing off his dance moves before swiping packages on the doorstep of a Georgetown home over the weekend.

The theft happened on Sunday, Dec. 9 around 1 p.m. in the 3500 block of T Street Northwest.

After performing a gig, the man picks up a slew of packaged in front of the door and drives away in a black Range Rover.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for any information in the case. Anyone with information can call (202)727-9099 or you can text the tip line by texting the number 50411.

Here is a video of the man (and the dance).

Topics:
3500 block of T Street georgetown package pirate porch pirate Washington, DC News
