VIDEO: DC police search for homicide suspects

WASHINGTON — Homicide detectives with the D.C. Police Department are searching for two men who they believe are connected to an October killing in Northeast.

Just before midnight on Oct. 16, D.C. police responded to a call of a man down. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1100 block of 51st Street Northeast.

The victim, 40-year-old Rubelio Gomez Cervantes of Riverdale, Maryland, was taken to the hospital and died.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspects. Here is a video of the suspects taken from a Metrobus surveillance tape.

A reward of $25,000 is being offered. Police ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or to text the tip line by sending a message to 50411.

