Va. woman fatally shot inside Southeast DC home

By Madeleine Simon December 1, 2018 11:53 pm 12/01/2018 11:53pm
WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old Alexandria woman was fatally shot inside a Southeast D.C. home Friday night, police said.

Police first responded to a report of a shooting around 11:51 p.m. in the unit block of 57th Place. There, police found Nya Howard-Reynolds inside a home with a gunshot wound.

Howard-Reynolds was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead after all lifesaving efforts failed.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call police at 202-727-9099.

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News crime dc police fatal shooting Local News southeast dc southeast dc shooting Virginia Washington, DC News
