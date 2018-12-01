Va. woman fatally shot inside Southeast DC home

A 19-year-old Alexandria, Virginia, woman was fatally shot inside a Southeast D.C. home Friday night, police said.

Police first responded to a report of a shooting around 11:51 p.m. in the unit block of 57th Place. There, police found Nya Howard-Reynolds inside a home with a gunshot wound.

Howard-Reynolds was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead after all lifesaving efforts failed.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call police at 202-727-9099.

