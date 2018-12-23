DC tour bus parking to double in effort to improve traffic

The new tour bus parking zones in D.C. are expected to all be in effect by spring of next year, just in time for the peak tourist season. The goal is to create safe and easy places for passengers to get on and off motor coaches.

WASHINGTON — The number of parking spaces for tour buses in the District

will soon double, and the D.C. Department of Transportation hopes the change will improve traffic.

The new tour bus parking zones are expected to all be in effect by spring of next year, just in time for the peak tourist season. The goal is to create safe and easy places for passengers to get on and off motor coaches.

Greater Greater Washington reports nearly 1,200 motor coaches drop off passengers each day in the District during the busy season — or about one-third of the nearly 25 million annual visitors to the District, citing data from the National Park Service. Officials hope to minimize how often buses circle blocks searching for parking, while causing traffic backups and air pollution.

Some of the new designated parking zones that are already being enforced include L’Enfant Plaza and the 700 block of Frontage Road SW and along Virginia Avenue SW near the Museum of the Bible. Areas along Thomas Jefferson Drive NW are currently being enforced as tour bus parking zones.

Other zones that will be enforced by next spring include the 400 block and the 1100 block of Independence Ave SW. Each space will take up three car parking spaces and will cost $6.90.

