Police seeking 3 suspects in NW burglary

By Hallie Mellendorf December 18, 2018 10:40 pm 12/18/2018 10:40pm
WASHINGTON — D.C. police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects in a burglary that took place in Northwest Tuesday morning.

At approximately 11:42 a.m., three suspects, all male, entered a store on the 5600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. According to police, they stole property from the pharmacy area of the store and then fled the scene.

According to Google Maps, the only building on that block with a pharmacy is a Rite Aid on the corner of Georgia Avenue and Longfellow Street NW.

Courtesy Metropolitan Police Department

Anyone with knowledge of this incident or can identify the men in these photos is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or text the D.C. Police Department’s tip line at 50411.

Washington D.C. offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a person or people responsible for a crime in the city.

Below is a map of where the burglary occurred:

Topics:
burglary crime Local News rite aid seeking suspects Washington, DC News
