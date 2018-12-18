Police seeking 3 suspects in NW burglary

Three suspects, all male, entered a store on Georgia Avenue NW Tuesday morning. According to police, they stole property from the pharmacy area of the store and then fled the scene.

At approximately 11:42 a.m., three suspects, all male, entered a store on the 5600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. According to police, they stole property from the pharmacy area of the store and then fled the scene.

According to Google Maps, the only building on that block with a pharmacy is a Rite Aid on the corner of Georgia Avenue and Longfellow Street NW.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident or can identify the men in these photos is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or text the D.C. Police Department’s tip line at 50411.

Washington D.C. offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a person or people responsible for a crime in the city.

Below is a map of where the burglary occurred:

