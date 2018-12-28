Police release video of suspect in Northwest DC sex assaults

D.C. police hope surveillance video and images will lead them to a suspect who is believed to have sexually assaulted two women in the same area of the Brightwood Park neighborhood. See the videos.

WASHINGTON — D.C. police hope surveillance video and images will lead them to a suspect who is believed to have sexually assaulted two women in the same area of the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

The first attack happened around 3:15 a.m. on July 15, after police said the suspect knocked on a victim’s door in the 5500 block of 8th Street Northwest. When the victim opened the door, the suspect pulled out a knife and forced her to the ground. The suspect sexually assaulted her and then took off.

The second attack happened four months later, around 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 21, along the 700 block of Longfellow Street Northwest. The woman in that case was sexually assaulted in an alley before the attacker fled the scene, police said.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera around the time of both assaults. In one video, he can be seen running from the area.

See the footage released by D.C. police below.

Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

