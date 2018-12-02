202.5
Police: Arrest made in Whole Foods shooting, robbery

By Jennifer Ortiz December 2, 2018 3:17 pm 12/02/2018 03:17pm
Police say they have arrested 28-year-old Michael Whatley Jr., of Southeast D.C., and charged him with assault with intent to rob while armed.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting and robbery that took place in a Whole Foods on Sunday Morning.

Police say Whatley entered the Whole Foods on H Street, Northeast, Just before 11 a.m. He demanded the cashier give him money, while waving a gun around. A struggle broke out between the two, at which point the gun went off and and a bullet struck the cashier. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The injuries were not life-threatening.

No one else was injured.

Police saw the suspected shooter leave the scene in a Red Honda Civic Zipcar with D.C. tags FT9420.

Police found the vehicle, but the suspect had left the area.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

