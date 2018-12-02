Police: Arrest made in Whole Foods shooting, robbery

Police say they have arrested 28-year-old Michael Whatley Jr., of Southeast D.C., and charged him with assault with intent to rob while armed.

Police initially asked the public to help identify the suspect, who is described by police as a 5-foot 6-inch tall black man with long dreads. (Courtesy D.C. Police)

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting and robbery that took place in a Whole Foods on Sunday Morning.

Police say Whatley entered the Whole Foods on H Street, Northeast, Just before 11 a.m. He demanded the cashier give him money, while waving a gun around. A struggle broke out between the two, at which point the gun went off and and a bullet struck the cashier. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The injuries were not life-threatening.

No one else was injured.

Police saw the suspected shooter leave the scene in a Red Honda Civic Zipcar with D.C. tags FT9420.

Police found the vehicle, but the suspect had left the area.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

