Police: Arrest made in Whole Foods shooting, robbery

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting and robbery that took place in a Whole Foods on Sunday Morning.
Police say they have arrested 28-year-old Michael Whatley Jr., of Southeast D.C., and charged him with assault with intent to rob while armed.
Police say Whatley entered the Whole Foods on H Street, Northeast, Just before 11 a.m. He demanded the cashier give him money, while waving a gun around. A struggle broke out between the two, at which point the gun went off and and a bullet struck the cashier. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The injuries were not life-threatening.
No one else was injured.
Police saw the suspected shooter leave the scene in a Red Honda Civic Zipcar with D.C. tags FT9420.
Police found the vehicle, but the suspect had left the area.
Below is a map of where the shooting happened.
