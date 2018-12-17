202.5
Home » Washington, DC News » Police looking for man…

Police looking for man who tried to rob a Subway in Northeast

By Dan Friedell December 17, 2018 10:39 pm 12/17/2018 10:39pm
47 Shares
The suspect was caught on a security camera while trying to rob a Subway sandwich shop. (Courtesy Metropolitan Police Department)

WASHINGTON — He brought a gun into the Subway sandwich shop at 4800 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. in Northeast D.C., but left without a foot-long, or a dime.

D.C. police have surveillance video of a man wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt who showed a gun to a restaurant employee just before 10 a.m. on Monday morning. A news release said he asked for money, but did not get any, and then he left.

If found, the man will be charged with assault with intent to rob while armed with a gun.

Police want anyone with information about the incident to call them at 202-727-9099. Police offer a reward of $10,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for an armed robbery in D.C.

The location of the restaurant can be seen below:

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime Latest News Local News subway robbery attempt Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2018 from The Associated Press

The year was one of political drama. major tragedies and royal celebrations. See some of the best photos of the year.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500