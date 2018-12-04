202.5
Laura Bush: Tour of White House Christmas decor was ‘sweet’

By The Associated Press December 4, 2018 11:05 pm 12/04/2018 11:05pm
Former first lady Laura Bush said her tour of the White House Christmas decorations Tuesday made for a "sweet visit" during a somber week. See photos.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former first lady Laura Bush said her tour of the White House Christmas decorations Tuesday made for a “sweet visit” during a somber week.

Laura Bush also visited with friends who take care of the White House residence, where she and former President George W. Bush lived during his two terms in office from 2001 to 2009.

She is in Washington for the state funeral of her father-in-law, former President George H.W. Bush, who died last week at age 94. The Bushes accompanied the elder Bush’s remains to the nation’s capital on Monday. He is lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda and will be buried Thursday in Texas after a state funeral service Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.

“A sweet visit during this somber week,” says the caption on two photos of the visit on Laura Bush’s Instagram account. She was invited to the White House by first lady Melania Trump.

“Thanks to Mrs. Trump for inviting our family to the White House to see the Christmas decorations and our old friends, the residence staff.”

In one photo, Bush and family pose in front of George H.W. Bush’s official portrait, which is draped with black cloth. She poses with three members of the residence staff in the second photo.

President Donald Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday that Bush would visit.

Trump and his wife also went to Blair House, the official guest residence across the street from the White House, on Tuesday afternoon to visit with George W. Bush and Laura Bush. The Bushes are staying there.

George W. Bush greeted Melania Trump with a kiss outside Blair House. He and Trump shook hands.

PHOTOS: George HW Bush's final journey to the Capitol

See photos from the late President George H.W. Bush’s final journey to D.C., including events at the Capitol and Washington National Cathedral.
Bush Donad Trump Government News Holiday News laura bush Life & Style Living News Local News Melania Trump Washington, DC News White House
