Fund to advance women will memorialize runner who was stabbed to death in DC

The Wendy Martinez Legacy Project, announced last month, “will work to advance women in the technology sector, support female entrepreneurship and promote community through running."

WASHINGTON — A scholarship fund will honor the memory of the woman who was stabbed to death while jogging in the Logan Circle area of D.C. three months ago.

The Wendy Martinez Legacy Project, announced last month, “will work to advance women in the technology sector, support female entrepreneurship and promote community through running.”.

Martinez, 35, was the chief of staff at FiscalNote. She was stabbed multiple times near 11th and P streets in Northwest Sept. 18 while she was out for a run. She died in a hospital later.

Anthony Crawford, 23, of D.C., has been charged with killing her.

Martinez’s family and friends — including her fiancé, Daniel Hincapie — will run the fund, which is being run in partnership with the Greater Washington Community Foundation. FiscalNote is donating $500,000 and stock shares.

“This is a great city, we love it, and all of us … we’re going to keep running, we’re going to keep going on, we’re going to keep thinking of Washington, D.C., as a great place to live. This is just who we are,” Hincapie said at the announcement of the fund, Roll Call reported. The two had been engaged for a week.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser added: “We know that Wendy was an incredible, vibrant light not only in your company but in our city. She is truly, truly missed. I am grateful to her entire family for focusing on how they can help others even during their own grief.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.