Free rides, late Metro: How to travel around DC for New Year’s Eve

WASHINGTON — With New Year’s right around the corner, you may have started thinking about your resolutions and how to celebrate the last night of the year. But, thanks to free ride-shares and public transportation staying open later, one thing you won’t have to worry about as you ring in the New Year is getting home safely.

The 31st is a busy night for party-goers and police alike, as police have said they’ll be on the roads targeting drunk drivers this weekend and through New Year’s Eve.

Whether you’re traveling by car or Metro, there are many options for going to and from your celebrations safely.

New Year’s Eve revelers may want to consider swapping their stilettos for rain boots this year. It’s going to be a wet night.

D.C.’s SoberRide program, which partners with Lyft, is offering free rides of up to $15 on New Year’s Eve. Users can enter a promo code in their Lyft app, which will be valid between 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 4 a.m. Jan. 1. The Washington Regional Alcohol Program will make the code available on the SoberRide site at noon on Monday.

Uber and Miller Lite are teaming up to offer free rides for first-time Uber users. If it’s your first time downloading the Uber app, you can enter the promo code MILLERTIME18 for up to $15 on free rides. An added perk: This promo is valid through Feb. 27, not just on New Year’s Eve.

Metro will stay open until 2 a.m. for the second year in a row, 2 1/2 hours later than the current schedule. On New Year’s Day, trains will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. The exact time the last trains leave will vary by station, but you can check last train times in advance.

The DC Streetcar is extending its hours until 2 a.m. on H Street.

