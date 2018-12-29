Don’t let it dampen your spirits: How to plan for a rainy New Year’s

D.C.'s wettest year on record is planning on going out with a bang. The rain is expected to start around 7 a.m. New Year's Eve and carry us into 2019, according to StormTeam4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

WASHINGTON — New Year’s Eve revelers may want to consider swapping their stilettos for rain boots this year.

D.C.’s wettest year on record is planning on going out with a bang. The rain is expected to start around 7 a.m. New Year’s Eve and carry us into 2019, according to StormTeam4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

Those who have to work on Monday should be prepared for traffic delays caused by the early morning showers. The rain could be heavy at times and light at other times throughout the day.

Close to the midnight hour, D.C. is expected to see only a one-quarter to one-half inch of rainfall, but the showers are anticipated to draw out overnight.

Get updates with WTOP weather.

Check WTOP Traffic for more details.

There are a few steps partygoers can take to ensure the rain doesn’t dampen their spirits New Year’s Eve night.

Luckily, temperatures are expected to hang in the 50s throughout the evening and stay well above freezing into the morning, so there’s no need to dress for exceptionally cold weather.

If you’re hosting a New Year’s bash, be sure to set out extra mats or hangers near the door so your guests don’t trek muddy rain water into the party. If you’re attending someone else’s party and were hoping to wear heels or dress shoes, consider packing them to put on after you arrive.

For those who prefer the bar scene, it will be tempting to hole up in a single location throughout the night, so consider getting to your favorite bar a bit early to grab a good seat.

If you’re planning on bar hopping, it may be wise to pick a stretch with several bars on a single block to avoid spending too much time outdoors. Although it’s fun to ring in the new year with a crowd of friends, be wary of picking popular bars that are likely to have a long line.

In any case, have a rain jacket, boots and umbrella ready to go.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.