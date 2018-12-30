Arrest in double DC homicide made

A Northeast man is charged with with the premeditated murders of two men shot to death in D.C. eight months ago. Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Saturday arrested Alphonso Walker, 41.

WASHINGTON — A Northeast man is charged with with the premeditated murders of two men shot to death in D.C. eight months ago.

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Saturday arrested Alphonso Walker, 41. He’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder while armed.

The two men who died April 25 in a home in the 400 block of 61st Street, Northeast, are identified as 23-year-old Dalonte Wilson of Northeast and 44-year-old Antone Brown of Capitol Heights, Maryland.

