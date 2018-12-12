DC man charged in deadly Benning Road shooting

The 1800 block of Benning Road was the scene of another shooting just a few days before 25-year-old Marquiawn Williams was shot in September.

WASHINGTON — D.C. police say they’ve arrested a suspect in a fatal September shooting in Northeast.

Rickie Collier, 25, of Northwest, was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting. He’s been charged with second-degree murder while armed.

Marquiawn Williams, 25, of Northeast, was found Sept. 24 shot multiple times n the 1800 block of Benning Road. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

At a news conference days later, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “Regardless of the motive, this type of violent crime is disturbing, outrageous and it certainly highlights a desperate need to get illegal guns out of our community.”

Also at that news conference was D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham, who said, “All of us have to take gun violence very seriously.”

The 1800 block of Benning Road was the scene of another shooting just a few days before Williams was shot. Four people were injured and sent to the hospital in that incident.

Michael Ross, 26, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill. Police are still looking for a second suspect in that shooting.

