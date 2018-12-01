1 dead, another injured in Suitland Parkway crash

A man became trapped in his vehicle late Sunday night after a crash on the Suitland Parkway. He and another victim were transported to a hospital, where the man died of his injuries.

WASHINGTON — One man has died following a crash on the Suitland Parkway in Southeast D.C. late Sunday night.

The crash took place around 11:45 p.m. Sunday near the Barry Farm Recreation Center. Police said one man became trapped inside his vehicle as a result of the crash.

D.C. firefighters arrived on the scene to extract the man from his vehicle. After he was extracted, the man and another victim with serious injuries were both transported to the hospital.

The man died at the hospital shortly after arriving.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Police were still investigating the scene as of 4 a.m.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred:

