1 dead, another injured in Suitland Parkway crash

By Hallie Mellendorf December 10, 2018 3:54 am 12/10/2018 03:54am
WASHINGTON — One man has died following a crash on the Suitland Parkway in Southeast D.C. late Sunday night.

The crash took place around 11:45 p.m. Sunday near the Barry Farm Recreation Center. Police said one man became trapped inside his vehicle as a result of the crash.

D.C. firefighters arrived on the scene to extract the man from his vehicle. After he was extracted, the man and another victim with serious injuries were both transported to the hospital.

The man died at the hospital shortly after arriving.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Police were still investigating the scene as of 4 a.m.

Topics:
Latest News Local News suitland parkway vehicle crash Washington, DC News
