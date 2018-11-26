202.5
Teenage girl stabbed on Metrobus outside Minnesota Avenue station

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim November 26, 2018 9:04 pm 11/26/2018 09:04pm
WASHINGTON — A 14-year-old girl was stabbed on a Metrobus outside the Minnesota Avenue Metro station Monday evening by people she apparently knew.

Around 5:37 p.m., Metro Transit police responded a report of a stabbing on an X2 bus outside the station. The 14-year-old girl had gotten into an argument with two other girls she knew, according to Metro.

The argument escalated to a physical assault and the girl suffered lacerations. Metro did not immediately report what kind of weapon the victim was stabbed with, but said her injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken to a hospital.

The suspects, however, took off. Police are still working to locate them.

Topics:
crime Local News metro metro transit police metrobus Metrobus assault stabbing Washington, DC News x2
