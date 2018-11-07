Emaciated dog found dead, abandoned in Northeast DC park

An emaciated dog was found dead and abandoned in a Northeast D.C. park and the Humane Rescue Alliance is asking the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible.

WASHINGTON — An emaciated dog was found dead and abandoned in a Northeast D.C. park and the Humane Rescue Alliance is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or people responsible.

The Humane Rescue Alliance received an anonymous tip that led to officers to the picnic area of Langdon Park on the 2900 block of 20th Street Northeast, where the large, brown, pit bull-type dog was found dead Tuesday.

The dog was likely left at the park on Monday or early Tuesday before 9:30 a.m., the Humane Rescue Alliance said in a news release.

The Humane Rescue Alliance is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for this act of animal cruelty.

Tipsters should contact Officer Russel with the Humane Rescue Alliance’s Humane Law Enforcement Department via email or phone at 202-723-5730 extension 132.

Below is a map of where the dog was found.

