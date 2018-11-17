DC nonprofit Project GiveBack provides thousands of meals for families

D.C.-based Project GiveBack held its 24th annual Thanksgiving Food Distribution event Saturday morning. Volunteers distributed food baskets and turkeys to local families in need.

WASHINGTON — Thanksgiving is just days away and there are many families in need of a little help when it comes to making sure everyone enjoys a nice meal. Luckily, a local nonprofit helped make that happen Saturday.

D.C.-based Project GiveBack held its 24th annual Thanksgiving Food Distribution event Saturday morning. Inside the DC Armory, volunteers packed boxes with Thanksgiving dishes and turkeys.

It’s a mission Ransom Miller III started back in 1995.

“Twenty four years later, we just distributed 1,600 food baskets and 2,000 turkeys throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia,” said Miller.

More than 600 volunteers came out to help along the assembly line before packing up cars and delivering the meals to families. It’s what Miller calls a labor of love.

“It’s the volunteers and their spirit that really make it special. There’s always someone who is going to need help and as long as we are cognizant of that, we need to put some action with that,” said Miller.

Markeese Wood is a part of one of those families that received a Thanksgiving meal.

“I’m thankful. We are still living and it’s a blessing, honestly,” said Wood.

It’s an act of kindness he thanks Miller and the many volunteers for making it possible.

