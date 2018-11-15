15 ways to give back around DC this holiday season

FRESHFARM Markets

FRESHFARM Markets runs farmers markets in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, and its annual Thanksgiving FRESH Food Drive is a great way to support local farmers and fight hunger.

There are a few ways to participate. While at the market this week, pick up a few additional fresh food items to donate and drop your haul by the “market info” tent before you leave. You can also donate at the tent, and FRESHFARM will use the money to purchase food directly from its farmers. All of the fresh food that’s donated and purchased will support one of the nonprofit’s gleaning partners.

Here is the 2018 FRESH Food Drive schedule:

— Thursday, Nov. 15 by the White House market, benefiting Thrive DC

— Thursday, Nov. 15 at the Penn Quarter market, benefiting Thrive DC

— Thursday, Nov. 15 at the Ballston market, benefiting Arlington Food Assistance Center

— Saturday, Nov. 17 at the H Street market, benefiting First Church of Christ Holiness

— Saturday, Nov. 17 at Downtown Silver Spring, benefiting Shepherd’s Table

— Sunday, Nov. 18 at the Dupont market, benefiting DC Central Kitchen, Iona Senior Services

(WTOP/Rachel Nania)