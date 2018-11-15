15 ways to give back around DC this holiday season

'Tis the season for giving. If you're looking for a way to give back to the D.C.-area community, whether through time or turkeys, here are some ideas.
WASHINGTON — ‘Tis the season for giving. If you’re looking for a way to give back to the D.C.-area community, whether through time or turkeys, here are some ideas.
WTOP’s Rachel Nania, Dan Friedell, Dick Uliano and Teta Alim contributed to this report.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.