DC firefighter was under the influence while looking for his gun on I-695

WASHINGTON — Police arrested a D.C. firefighter who they found drunk and looking for his gun on the side of a highway last week.

Michael Huskins was on the Interstate 695 bridge last Saturday night when an officer came up to him. The officer said Huskins smelled like alcohol and said he was looking for his gun.

Another officer identified Huskins as a suspect in a crash on Newcomb Street S.E. that day.

Police looked, but could not find the gun. However, Huskins did have his holster and a magazine with several rounds of ammunition.

Police charged Huskins with driving and carrying a gun while under the influence, and as a suspect in the earlier crash.

Huskins plead not guilty on Monday and was released. A trial date has not been set.

