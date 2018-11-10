202.5
Home » Washington, DC News » DC firefighter was under…

DC firefighter was under the influence while looking for his gun on I-695

By Ana Srikanth November 10, 2018 2:58 pm 11/10/2018 02:58pm
10 Shares

WASHINGTON — Police arrested a D.C. firefighter who they found drunk and looking for his gun on the side of a highway last week.

Michael Huskins was on the Interstate 695 bridge last Saturday night when an officer came up to him. The officer said Huskins smelled like alcohol and said he was looking for his gun.

Another officer identified Huskins as a suspect in a crash on Newcomb Street S.E. that day.

Police looked, but could not find the gun. However, Huskins did have his holster and a magazine with several rounds of ammunition.

Police charged Huskins with driving and carrying a gun while under the influence, and as a suspect in the earlier crash.

Huskins plead not guilty on Monday and was released. A trial date has not been set.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
D.C. firefighter drunk Dan Friedell Latest News Local News Michael Huskins Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Thanksgiving dessert recipes

Planning a Thanksgiving feast? Fire up your test kitchen and try out these recipes this weekend to make sure your Turkey Day is triumphant. From "midnight pumpkin pie" to sweet potato pie with a bourbon twist, find all your Thanksgiving dessert recipes here.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500