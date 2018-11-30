Bowie woman admits to obstructing justice in boyfriend’s murder case

The Maryland girlfriend of a man who was hit with a 15-year prison term for the killing of a teenager in Georgetown last summer pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct justice Friday.

Aminata Bah, 24, of Bowie, admitted in D.C. Superior Court to trying to help her boyfriend Demarius Jackson, 26, avoid criminal charges by lying to police during the investigation.

Bah and her friends agreed not to tell authorities anything after dropping Jackson off in Maryland after the shooting.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says she “omitted information and attempted to minimize her knowledge of and familiarity with Jackson” in an effort to keep police off his trail.

Bah faces three to seven years in jail, with the possibility of probation, in her plea agreement.

Following the shooting, Jackson evaded arrest for more than two months, but was finally arrested in West Virginia in September 2017.

Prosecutors said that the shooting occurred a bit before 3 a.m. on July 8 on Georgetown’s Water Street, near the Capital Crescent Trail.

The shooting followed an argument between the victims and Jackson that lasted about five minutes before Jackson walked up to one of the victims — 19-year-old Kennedy Amaya-Olivares — shooting him once in the back of the head and once in the chest.

Then, Jackson chased after Amaya-Olivares’ friend and shot at him multiple times, hitting him twice in the torso. Amaya-Olivares was pronounced dead a short time later.

Bah’s sentencing is scheduled for Mar. 1, 2019.

