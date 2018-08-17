202
Man who fled to W.Va. after Georgetown killing gets 15-year prison term

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP August 17, 2018 4:38 pm 08/17/2018 04:38pm
WASHINGTON — A Maryland man arrested while on the run from police in West Virginia last year has been sentenced for killing a teenager in Georgetown last summer.

Demarius Jackson, 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was sentenced to 15 years in D.C. Superior Court Friday. Jackson pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon in May.

Prosecutors said that the shooting occurred a bit before 3 a.m. on July 8 on Georgetown’s Water Street, near the Capital Crescent Trail.

The shooting followed an argument between the victims and Jackson that lasted about five minutes before Jackson walked up to one of the victims — 19-year-old Kennedy Amaya-Olivares — shooting him once in the back of the head and once in the chest.

Then, Jackson chased after Amaya-Olivares’ friend and shot at him multiple times, hitting him twice in the torso. Amaya-Olivares was pronounced dead a short time later.

Shortly after the shooting, Jackson fled the state. Officers caught up with him in Morgantown, West Virginia, two months later.

