13-year-old, 3 other teens arrested after DC armed robbery spree

D.C. police say four teen boys were arrested Tuesday night after a series of armed carjackings and street robberies across the city. Three of those arrested were 14 years old. The fourth was 13. Police are not releasing their identities because they are juveniles.

The crime spree began just before 7 p.m. on Blaine Street in Northeast, according to police. It’s a neighborhood just off Minnesota Avenue between East Capitol Street and Benning Road.

According to a police report, a man was leaving a friend’s house when the four teens approached him, some of them brandishing guns. They forced him out of the car and fled in his BMW.

Police say the teens struck two more times over the next 90 minutes, first robbing a man on Taylor Street in Northeast just a few blocks away from the border of Mount Ranier. Then, a woman who had just parked her car along New Hampshire Avenue in Brightwood Park was robbed, and police say the suspects fled in her car.

The last crime tied to the teens happened near the intersection of 42nd and Eads Streets in Northeast, which is only a few blocks away from where it all began. Police said the four teens tried to rob two different people walking down the street, but ended up with nothing.

Within an hour, police had all four teens in custody. They were busted after a chase that ended along the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE, in the Hill East neighborhood. Police were able to recover the stolen Infinity G35 taken from the victim of the Brightwood Park robbery. A 9 mm handgun was also recovered when the teens were arrested.

