VIDEO: DC police seek public’s help in Tenleytown hit-and-run

WASHINGTON — D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the car responsible for a Sept. 5 hit-and-run in the Tenleytown neighborhood of Northwest.

The video shows a car turning left from Albemarle Street onto Wisconsin Avenue and striking pedestrians who were crossing Wisconsin. The incident occurred around 7:20 p.m., police said.

Anyone who can identify the driver or who has other information can call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tipline, 50411.

