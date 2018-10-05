Veteran shot in latest Northeast DC shooting

A veteran is the latest victim in a string of shootings that have happened in the past two weeks in Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — A military veteran is the latest victim in a string of shootings that have happened in the past two weeks in Northeast D.C.

NBC Washington reported that the man in his 30s has critical injuries after he was shot Friday around 5:30 p.m. at 15th and D streets Northeast. Two people are in custody and two guns were recovered. Police responded within minutes because they were already in the area patrolling due to a rash of shootings in the neighborhood.

DC Police still on scene of another shooting along Benning Rd corridor. 8 in last two weeks. This close to where 9yo girl was shot last week. Murder rate was already up over 40% going into the weekend pic.twitter.com/PlNy9oxlkE — John Domen (@JDDsays) October 6, 2018

Last Sunday, Sept. 30, 27-year-old Wilbert Brooks, of Northeast, was killed after he was shot multiple times near the intersection of Benning Road and 16th Street Northeast.

On Friday, Sept. 28, a young girl was taken to the hospital after shooting on the 1600 block of E Street Northeast. The girl was conscious and breathing.

On Sept. 24, police said 25-year-old Marquiawn Williams, of Northeast D.C., was shot multiple times on the 1800 block of Benning Road. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

And days earlier on the same block where Williams was shot, four people were shot on Friday Sept. 21. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. Police arrested Anthony Farmer, 27, of Northeast, and Michael Ross, 26, of Southeast, in connection with the shooting.

Homicide rates are up 41 percent from 2017 in D.C.

