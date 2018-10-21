Police seek suspect in Northwest sexual assault

D.C. police detectives are searching for a man in suspected in a sexual assault that happened Sunday morning in Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON — D.C. police detectives are searching for a man in suspected in a sexual assault that happened Sunday morning in Northwest D.C.

Police say around 6:45 a.m., a woman was approached by the suspect and forced into a nearby alley in the 700 block of Longfellow Street, N.W., where she was sexually assaulted. The suspect left the scene on foot after the assault.

Police are considering the assault a first-degree sexual abuse offense.

The man was last seen wearing a black jacket. He is described as a Hispanic man who’s around 5-foot-9-inches, with a stocky build and short hair.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call them at 202-727-9099 or submit a text to the “TEXT TIP LINE” by sending a message to 50411.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.