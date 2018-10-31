202
Police investigate swastika sticker found in Northwest DC high school

By Melissa Howell October 31, 2018 7:53 am 10/31/2018 07:53am
WASHINGTON — A swastika sticker was found inside a D.C. high school bathroom, just days after 11 people were killed inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Police are investigating the anti-Semitic incident at a girls’ bathroom at School Without Walls, a magnet high school in Northwest D.C. They say the incident may have occurred between Wednesday, Oct. 24 and Monday, Oct. 29.

The Washington Post reports an email was sent to parents Tuesday informing them about the incident, assuring them the sticker was removed.

“I wanted to inform you of this incident and assure you that acts of hate will not be tolerated,” said Principal Richard Trogisch. “At School Without Walls, we remain committed to ensuring that our campus is a safe space for learning and achievement for all students regardless of race or religion.”

This is not the first time an anti-Semitic incident has occurred at the school. Last year, a swastika was drawn on a wall of a boys’ bathroom but the person responsible was never caught.

