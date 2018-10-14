Fake ‘vehicle for hire’ involved in DC sex assault, police say

A man posing as a driver of a vehicle for hire sexually assaulted another man who thought he was getting into a commercial vehicle.

According to authorities, around 3 a.m. on Oct. 14, the suspect pulled up and posed as the man’s ride. When the victim got in, the driver drove to the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast where he pulled over and sexually assaulted the man.

D.C. police describe the suspect as a black male, in his late 20s to early 30s, with balding hair and a thick beard. He was last seen driving a small black sport utility vehicle.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in this case, which they say constitutes a first-degree sexual assault.

Anyone with information regarding this case is being asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text their tip line at 50411.

