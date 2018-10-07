202
Hyattsville man charged with child cruelty after hitting autistic student

By Zeke Hartner October 7, 2018 9:16 pm 10/07/2018 09:16pm
WASHINGTON — A Maryland man was arrested on charges of child cruelty after hitting an autistic child at a Northwest D.C. school earlier this month.

Michael Dunn, 52, of Hyattsville, was arrested and charged with second-degree child cruelty, police say.

The incident took place around 10:45 a.m. at the Whittier Education Campus in Northwest D.C.

The Washington Post reports that the victim was an autistic child, who has difficulty communicating. Dunn allegedly hit the child in the head, knocking the child’s head into a computer, which caused the child to vomit.

According to the Post, Dunn is an instructional aide at Whittier who was filling in for the child’s primary teacher on the day of the incident.

Below is a map of where police say the incident took place.

child cruelty crime dc public schools hyattsville Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News the washington post Washington, DC News
