Georgetown Halloween road closures: What to know to get around

WASHINGTON — Traffic in Georgetown is always a little frightening. But on Halloween night, you might have better luck getting around by broomstick.

D.C. police have announced a list of extensive road closures, parking restrictions and other traffic impacts in the Georgetown on Oct. 31 to accommodate Halloween celebrations.

Starting from 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until the early morning hours Thursday, traffic on Wisconsin Avenue — from K Street to O Street — and on M Street — from Pennsylvania Avenue to the Key Bridge — is blocked from turning onto side streets.

In addition, several of those side streets in the area are closed except for local traffic, meaning residents, business owners and employees. Watch out for parking restrictions, too.

Overall, D.C. police said drivers in the area should expect delays and may want to consider alternative routes.

See the full list of traffic restrictions in the map and the list below:

On Wednesday, Oct. 31, the following streets will have traffic restrictions which will limit cars from turning onto side streets from approximately 6:30 p.m. until 3 am on Thursday, Nov. 1.

Wisconsin Avenue, NW from K Street, NW to the O Street, NW

M Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to the Key Bridge

On Wednesday, Oct. 31, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the event from approximately 4 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1.

K Street, NW from 30th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Water Street, NW from 32nd Street West to the mouth of the Capital Crescent Trail

1000 – 1300 blocks of Wisconsin Avenue, NW

M Street, NW, from 25th Street to the Key Bridge

1100 block of 26th Street, NW

On Wednesday, Oct. 31, the following streets will be closed, except for local traffic, from approximately 6:30 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1.

29th Street, NW from O Street South to M Street, NW

30th Street, NW from O Street South to M Street, NW

31st Street, NW from O Street South to M Street, NW

29th Street, NW from O Street South to M Street, NW

Potomac Street from O Street South to M Street, NW

Bank Alley from Prospect to M Streets, NW

29th Street, NW from K Street North to M Street, NW

Thomas Jefferson Drive from K Street North to M Street, NW

31st Street, NW from K Street North to M Street, NW

South Street, NW from Wisconsin Avenue to 31st Street, NW

Grace Street, NW from Wisconsin Avenue to Potomac Street, NW

Cecil Place, NW from Grace Street to Water Street, NW

