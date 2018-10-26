DC social worker fatally shot waiting at traffic light

A 22-year-old social worker and recent college graduate died Wednesday night after he was shot while stopped at a traffic light in Northeast D.C., according to reports.

WASHINGTON — A 22-year-old social worker and recent college graduate died Wednesday night after he was shot while stopped at a traffic light in Northeast D.C., according to reports.

Roger “Tom” Marmet of Northeast D.C. was on his way home from his job at the nonprofit SOME (So Others Might Eat) when he was caught in gunfire at a traffic light in the 1200 block of 17th Street NE, NBC Washington reported.

Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m., where they found Marmet inside his car with a gunshot wound.

Marmet was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

He grew up in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and attended the D.C. prep school, the Maret School. He graduated from the University of Vermont in May.

D.C. police are asking anyone with information to call them at 202-727-9099 or send a text message to 50411.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.