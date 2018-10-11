Date announced for 2018 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

A beloved holiday tradition celebrating its 96th year running, the event will be held at the Ellipse at President's Park at the White House.

WASHINGTON — This year’s National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Nov. 28, the National Park Service said Thursday.

A beloved holiday tradition celebrating its 96th year, the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at the Ellipse at President’s Park at the White House, the park service said in a statement.

The Christmas tree is a Colorado blue spruce from Virginia, and it lives in the park year-round – usually without so many lights and decorations, but it welcomes visitors no matter the season.

The lighting event will include live musical performances, and in addition to the main tree, there will also be 56 smaller trees, each decorated with ornaments to represent every U.S. state and territory as well as the District.

Tickets are required to attend the lighting, and they are free, but they are only given out through an online lottery. Entry starts at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18 on the National Park Service’s recreation website or by calling 877-444-6777, and it closes at 10 a.m. on Oct. 22. Ticket lottery winners will be notified Oct. 29.

The park service said the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony was first celebrated by President Calvin Coolidge in 1923, a decade before the National Park Service started caring for the White House grounds.

