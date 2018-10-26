After mansion killings verdict, a look at evidence jury considered (PHOTOS)

The Maryland man charged with killing three members of a D.C. family and their housekeeper inside the family's Northwest D.C. mansion was found guilty of first-degree murder and dozens of other felony charges Thursday. Now that the trial has concluded, federal prosecutors have released some of the evidence jurors considered.

WASHINGTON — The foyer of a $3.5 million home in Northwest D.C. showing troubling signs of a struggle. A burned-out bedroom with a mattress destroyed by flames and reduced to blackened springs. A pizza box covered in soot – containing a half-eaten crust with DNA that would help investigators track down a killer.

Photos of some of the key pieces of evidence from the D.C. mansion where four people were tortured and killed in May 2015 have now been released by federal prosecutors following Daron Wint’s conviction on 20 felony counts, including first-degree premeditated murder. Wint was found guilty of killing Savvas and Amy Savopoulos; their 10-year-old son, Philip; and Vera Figueroa, the family’s housekeeper.

The verdict came after jurors deliberated for about 2 and 1/2 days, poring over six weeks’ worth of testimony and evidence in D.C. Superior Court.

See photos of some of the evidence that led to their verdict.

The Savopoulos house is seen in this crime scene photo from D.C. police. Fire officials testified they broke out many of the house’s windows to ventilate the fire that raged on the home’s second floor. (Courtesy U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.)

(WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.