202
Home » Washington, DC News » After mansion killings verdict,…

After mansion killings verdict, a look at evidence jury considered (PHOTOS)

By Jack Moore October 26, 2018 5:00 pm 10/26/2018 05:00pm
6 Shares

WASHINGTON — The foyer of a $3.5 million home in Northwest D.C. showing troubling signs of a struggle. A burned-out bedroom with a mattress destroyed by flames and reduced to blackened springs. A pizza box covered in soot – containing a half-eaten crust with DNA that would help investigators track down a killer.

Photos of some of the key pieces of evidence from the D.C. mansion where four people were tortured and killed in May 2015 have now been released by federal prosecutors following Daron Wint’s conviction on 20 felony counts, including first-degree premeditated murder. Wint was found guilty of killing Savvas and Amy Savopoulos; their 10-year-old son, Philip; and Vera Figueroa, the family’s housekeeper.

The verdict came after jurors deliberated for about 2 and 1/2 days, poring over six weeks’ worth of testimony and evidence in D.C. Superior Court.

See photos of some of the evidence that led to their verdict.

(WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Gallery

Tortured and killed in DC: Revisiting 2015 mansion murder case as trial nears

Three years after three members of a D.C. family and their housekeeper were tortured and killed, the case remains one of the most heinous crimes in recent memory. Now — even as several frustrating, agonizing questions remain unanswered — jury selection has begun in the trial against the only man charged with their killings.

Related Stories

Topics:
Amy Savopoulos Local News mansion killings mansion murders Philip Savopoulos Savvas Savopoulos vera figueroa Washington, DC News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
PHOTOS: Pipe bombs sent to prominent Dems, CNN
Growing caravan of migrants resumes march toward US
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 28-Nov. 3
Today in History: Oct. 28
Scary good Halloween recipes
Celebrity deaths
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Royal couple in Australia as pregnancy announced
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Cardinal Wuerl
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
What to do in October
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Fall Movie Guide
2018 Emmy Awards
Hurricane Florence
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?