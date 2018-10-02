2nd teen arrested in Southeast DC graduate’s shooting death

Police arrested an unidentified 15-year-old Southeast D.C. resident Tuesday in thefatal shooting of TaQuan Pinkney on Sept. 9. Another teen was arrested earlier this month.

WASHINGTON — A second teen has been charged in last month’s shooting death of a Southeast D.C. man near the Wellington Park neighborhood.

Police arrested an unidentified 15-year-old Southeast D.C. resident Tuesday in the Sept. 9 death of TaQuan Pinkney. The victim — a recent graduate of Suitland High School — was walking home from buying a soda when he was shot in the 2800 block of Stanton Road that afternoon.

Pinkney, 18, was shot in the back while attempting to flee the gunfire, and died later at a hospital.

The unidentified male has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.

On Oct. 1, police arrested 17-year-old Elijah Jarmon of Southeast and charged him as an adult with first-degree murder while armed.

According to his family, Pinkney was planning to attend the University of the District of Columbia, and had been working at a restaurant to pay for his education. Pinkney was also a member of Horton’s Kids, a non-profit organization that helps at-risk children stay in school.

