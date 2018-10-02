202
Home » Washington, DC News » 2nd teen arrested in…

2nd teen arrested in Southeast DC graduate’s shooting death

By Jack Pointer October 16, 2018 7:24 pm 10/16/2018 07:24pm
Share
TaQuan Pinkney (center) had recently graduated from Suitland High School. He was killed Sept. 9, walking home from a store. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

WASHINGTON — A second teen has been charged in last month’s shooting death of a Southeast D.C. man near the Wellington Park neighborhood.

Related Stories

Police arrested an unidentified 15-year-old Southeast D.C. resident Tuesday in the Sept. 9 death of TaQuan Pinkney. The victim — a recent graduate of Suitland High School — was walking home from buying a soda when he was shot in the 2800 block of Stanton Road that afternoon.

Pinkney, 18, was shot in the back while attempting to flee the gunfire, and died later at a hospital.

The unidentified male has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.

On Oct. 1, police arrested 17-year-old Elijah Jarmon of Southeast and charged him as an adult with first-degree murder while armed.

According to his family, Pinkney was planning to attend the University of the District of Columbia, and had been working at a restaurant to pay for his education. Pinkney was also a member of Horton’s Kids, a non-profit organization that helps at-risk children stay in school.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
crime Elijah Jarmon jack pointer Local News taquan pinkney Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Greek navy offers taste of life in galleys

The 37-meter wooden vessel moored off southern Athens is an experimental reconstruction of the trireme, the sleek ancient Greek warship that ruled the Mediterranean for centuries. Every summer, visitors can get a whiff of life in the galleys 2,500 years ago by joining the crew. See photos.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500