As family grieves, vigil to honor teen killed walking home from store

WASHINGTON — A recent high school graduate who was working toward a bright future will instead be remembered at a vigil, after being shot and killed walking home from the store.

TaQuan Pinkney, 18, had walked to the store for a soda on Sunday when he heard gunfire nearby, according to his mother.

“We are never going to be the same,” Yolanda Pinkney told NBC Washington.

She said her son started running, but was hit in the back. “It’s so sad because look at who got caught up in it – the innocent.”

The 7:30 p.m. Thursday vigil will be held at the spot where Pinkney was killed, at the corner of Pomeroy and Stanton Roads, Southeast, near the Wellington Park neighborhood.

Pinkney had graduated from Suitland High School after being a member of the Horton’s Kids non-profit organization that works to help at-risk children stay in school.

Two of Pinkney’s five siblings are enrolled in the program.

According to his family, Pinkney was planning to attend University of the District of Columbia, and had been working at a restaurant to pay for his education.

D.C. police are investigating, but have not named any suspects.

“They robbed us of him – they stole him from us,” said his mother. “And it’s not going to be OK, until justice is served.”

