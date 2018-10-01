DC teen charged with murder of Suitland High graduate

Police have arrested and charged Elijah Jarmon, 17, of Southeast D.C., with premeditated first-degree murder while armed. He is being charged as an adult.

WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged Monday with first-degree murder while armed after fatally shooting another teenager in Southeast D.C. in September.

On Sept. 9, TaQuan Pinkney, 18, of Southeast D.C., had been walking to the store around 1 p.m. when gunfire erupted in the 2800 block of Stanton Road in Southeast D.C. His mother, Yolanda Pinkney, said he’d run from the gunfire but was killed by a stray bullet.

Police have arrested and charged Elijah Jarmon, 17, of Southeast D.C., with premeditated first-degree murder while armed. He is being charged as an adult.

Police had found Pinkney at Stanton Road suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two other victims were located but not injured. Several vehicles were damaged.

Pinkney was a recent Suitland High School graduate, who was set to start classes at the University of D.C. Community College later this year.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.