Passenger killed, driver charged in multivehicle crash in Southwest DC

By Jennifer Ortiz October 19, 2018 10:15 pm 10/19/2018 10:15pm
The passenger of a vehicle is dead, and the driver arrested on a charge of murder, after a multivehicle crash Friday morning.

Forty-two-year old Rodney Bell, of Dale City, Virginia, was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis at a high rate of speed on South Capitol Street around 3 a.m., a news release said.

Bell struck a Volkswagen Passat that was stopped at a red light at South Capitol and First streets SW.

He continued, sliding sideways, and struck a Toyota Corolla that was stopped at a red light at South Capitol and Galveston streets SW.

Bell’s vehicle continued to slide until it mounted the curb and struck a metal traffic control pole, catching fire as a result of the collision, police said.

First responders arrived and found that Bell’s passenger, 32-year-old Kevin Thomas, of Temple Hills, Maryland, was dead.

Bell was arrested on charges of murder and possession of PCP.

 

Below is a map of where the crash took place.

WTOP’s John Domen and Abigail Constantino contributed to this report. 

Topics:
crash Local News southwest DC Washington, DC News

