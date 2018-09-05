RFK hosts mass casualty training for law enforcement

A mass casualty exercise that tests and coordinates federal and local agencies' operating procedures in the event of a disaster will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the RFK Stadium in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — Those near the RFK Stadium in Southeast D.C. need not to worry about the many law enforcement officials and emergency vehicles in the area Wednesday.

A mass casualty exercise that tests and coordinates federal and local agencies’ operating procedures in the event of a disaster will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The annual emergency preparedness exercise will mostly happen around parking lot 8-A along Independence Avenue.

For the most up-to-date traffic report, visit WTOP’s Traffic Center.

Below is a map of where the training will take place.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.