RFK hosts mass casualty training for law enforcement

WASHINGTON — Those near the RFK Stadium in Southeast D.C. need not to worry about the many law enforcement officials and emergency vehicles in the area Wednesday.
A mass casualty exercise that tests and coordinates federal and local agencies’ operating procedures in the event of a disaster will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The annual emergency preparedness exercise will mostly happen around parking lot 8-A along Independence Avenue.
Below is a map of where the training will take place.
