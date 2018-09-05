202
Home » Washington, DC News » RFK hosts mass casualty…

RFK hosts mass casualty training for law enforcement

By Jennifer Ortiz September 5, 2018 5:51 am 09/05/2018 05:51am
Share

WASHINGTON — Those near the RFK Stadium in Southeast D.C. need not to worry about the many law enforcement officials and emergency vehicles in the area Wednesday.

A mass casualty exercise that tests and coordinates federal and local agencies’ operating procedures in the event of a disaster will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The annual emergency preparedness exercise will mostly happen around parking lot 8-A along Independence Avenue.

For the most up-to-date traffic report, visit WTOP’s Traffic Center.

Below is a map of where the training will take place.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
jennifer ortiz law enforcement training Local News mass casualty exercise rfk stadium Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500