202
Home » Washington, DC News » Marine Corps Marathon 2018…

Marine Corps Marathon 2018 map released

By Sarah Gibson September 10, 2018 2:28 pm 09/10/2018 02:28pm
7 Shares
The 2018 Marine Corps Marathon will take runners all over the District on Oct. 28. (Courtesy of Marine Corps Marathon)

WASHINGTON — On Sunday, Oct. 28, the 2018 Marine Corps Marathon will take over the city streets in Arlington, Virginia, and D.C.

The race starts in Arlington, Virginia, near the Arlington Cemetery Metro station. Runners will start heading northwest towards Rosslyn, then northeast over the Key Bridge into Georgetown.

From there, the 26.2-mile course goes up into Rock Creek Park (almost to the National Zoo), back south along the Potomac River and around Potomac Park, then goes through the National Mall before finally crossing back into Arlington and ending about a half-mile past the starting line.

See the whole course in detail, including the mile markers and locations of water, food and aid stations, on the interactive map.

On the same morning as the marathon, the Marine Corps Marathon 10K will take runners over the Potomac and towards Marine Corps War Memorial before the marathoners make their way to that area.

And the two races aren’t the only activities for runners and their fans; there is a welcome “Carbo Dining In” pasta dinner available the night before (tickets are $65 each), and a Finish Festival the evening after (tickets are $60 each), both at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.

And the Marine Corps Marathon Runners Conference on the Friday and Saturday leads up to the marathon, also at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center. Admission is free, and it will feature expert panelists and workshops to educate and inspire marathon runners.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
2018 marine corps marathon Arlington, VA News Local News marine corps marathon Marine Corps Marathon Course Map Virginia Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500