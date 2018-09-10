Marine Corps Marathon 2018 map released

The Oct. 28 race starts in and ends in Arlington, Virginia, and takes runners across the Potomac and into the District.

WASHINGTON — On Sunday, Oct. 28, the 2018 Marine Corps Marathon will take over the city streets in Arlington, Virginia, and D.C.

The race starts in Arlington, Virginia, near the Arlington Cemetery Metro station. Runners will start heading northwest towards Rosslyn, then northeast over the Key Bridge into Georgetown.

From there, the 26.2-mile course goes up into Rock Creek Park (almost to the National Zoo), back south along the Potomac River and around Potomac Park, then goes through the National Mall before finally crossing back into Arlington and ending about a half-mile past the starting line.

See the whole course in detail, including the mile markers and locations of water, food and aid stations, on the interactive map.

On the same morning as the marathon, the Marine Corps Marathon 10K will take runners over the Potomac and towards Marine Corps War Memorial before the marathoners make their way to that area.

And the two races aren’t the only activities for runners and their fans; there is a welcome “Carbo Dining In” pasta dinner available the night before (tickets are $65 each), and a Finish Festival the evening after (tickets are $60 each), both at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.

And the Marine Corps Marathon Runners Conference on the Friday and Saturday leads up to the marathon, also at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center. Admission is free, and it will feature expert panelists and workshops to educate and inspire marathon runners.

