Police ID man struck, killed while on electric scooter in Dupont Circle

By Jack Moore September 21, 2018 11:00 pm 09/21/2018 11:00pm
D.C. police said that a Silver Spring, Maryland, man who was riding an electric scooter in Dupont Circle was struck and killed Friday.

WASHINGTON — Police have identified the man who was struck Friday morning while on an electric scooter in Dupont Circle and later died.

Carlos Sanchez-Martin, 20, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was riding on the scooter going westbound in Dupont Circle at Massachusetts Avenue Northwest when he was hit by a BMW X3 just after 10 a.m., D.C. police said Friday night.

Sanchez-Martin was taken to a hospital where he later died.

D.C. Fire and EMS tweeted videos that showed firefighters working to free the man who had become trapped under a silver SUV.

D.C. police tweeted around 12:30 p.m. that all traffic at Dupont Circle near the intersection with New Hampshire Avenue was being blocked from entering the circle until further notice.

WTOP’s Teta Alim contributed to this report. 

