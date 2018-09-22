Injured woman rescued from steep slope in DC

A woman was rescued from a steep slope near Rock Creek Parkway, and D.C. firefighters used a system to haul her up 25 feet.

WASHINGTON — A woman was rescued from a steep slope near Rock Creek Parkway.

It happened Friday night on the 1900 block of Calvert Street NW.

Firefighters from DC Fire and EMS rappelled down 25 feet to the injured woman.

Update Tech Rescue 1900 block Calvert St NW. Several of #DCsBravest have rappelled down to victim. We are stabilizing the patient and preparing a hauling system with stokes basket for removal. pic.twitter.com/55waZDQDlD — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 22, 2018

They set up a “vortex” hauling system and used a Stokes basket, a type of stretcher, to take the woman up the slope.

Update 1900 block Calvert St NW. Victim has been rescued by #DCsBravest. Patient adult female being transported non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/iG0y4Z2jz0 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 22, 2018

The victim was transported and had injuries that are not life-threatening.

