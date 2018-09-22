202
Injured woman rescued from steep slope in DC

By Abigail Constantino September 22, 2018 1:47 am 09/22/2018 01:47am
DC Fire and EMS rescue an injured woman from a steep slope near Rock Creek Parkway on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)

WASHINGTON — A woman was rescued from a steep slope near Rock Creek Parkway.

It happened Friday night on the 1900 block of Calvert Street NW.

Firefighters from DC Fire and EMS rappelled down 25 feet to the injured woman.

They set up a “vortex” hauling system and used a Stokes basket, a type of stretcher, to take the woman up the slope.

The victim was transported and had injuries that are not life-threatening.

