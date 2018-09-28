Former civilian employee for DC police charged with conspiracy to commit murder

D.C. police said Ronnika Jennings was first charged with obstruction of justice in April in the same case. She was a former clerk for the police department.

WASHINGTON — A former civilian D.C. police employee has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, police said in a statement Friday.

Ronnika Jennings, who NBC Washington reported was a former clerk, was first charged with obstruction of justice in April in the same case.

She allegedly used her access at the police department to provide information to a gang member facing murder charges, NBC Washington reported.

Now, police said Jennings has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder while armed.

