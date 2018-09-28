202
Former civilian employee for DC police charged with conspiracy to commit murder

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim September 28, 2018 10:55 pm 09/28/2018 10:55pm
WASHINGTON — A former civilian D.C. police employee has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, police said in a statement Friday.

Ronnika Jennings, who NBC Washington reported was a former clerk, was first charged with obstruction of justice in April in the same case.

She allegedly used her access at the police department to provide information to a gang member facing murder charges, NBC Washington reported.

Now, police said Jennings has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder while armed.

civilian employee conspiracy charges crime dc police Local News Washington, DC News
